Several injured after car drives onto Brazilian boardwalk, authorities say

Brazilian authorities said several people were wounded Thursday after a car drove onto a boardwalk in Rio de Janeiro. The incident, officials said on Twitter, was an accident.

The accident occurred on the boardwalk along Copacabana Beach and at least 11 people were injured, according to a translated Twitter post from the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State.

AIRBORNE NUPTIALS: POPE MARRIES COUPLE ON PAPAL PLANE

Police said the driver lost control of the car. The individual was taken into custody, authorities said.

The vehicle came to a stop when it reached the sand, after apparently crossing over a wide sidewalk that runs between the beach and a busy road, knocking over several people in its path.

FREIGHT CAR DERAILS IN MEXICO, FALLS ON HOUSE, KILLING 5

Photos of the scene showed responders attending to injured people on stretchers. A witness reported seeing at least one child among the wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.