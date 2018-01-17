Plane with 6 on board missing in Bahamas, official says

Aviation officials in the Bahamas say a search is ongoing for a small plane that was traveling to the capital of Nassau and never reached its destination.

The twin-engine Piper Aztec was en route Wednesday from the island of Andros when air traffic controllers lost radar contact. Chief Investigator Delvin Major of the Air Accident Investigation Department says there were six people on board.

Authorities are searching at sea for any sign of the plane.

The airline is registered to a local airline and the pilot was Bahamian. There was no information about the others on board.

There was fog and low visibility around New Providence at the time air traffic control first registered the plane on radar but it's not known why the plane apparently turned back toward Andros.