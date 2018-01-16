Kim Wall murder: Danish inventor formally charged in 'unusual and extremely gross' case

Inventor Peter Madsen was formally charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine, a Danish prosecutor announced Tuesday, saying Madsen either cut Wall's throat or strangled her.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said Tuesday the case is "very unusual and extremely gross," according to the Associated Press.

Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse in connection with the disposing of Wall's body. Madsen claims Wall died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion in August. However, he has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

The start of the trial has been set for March 8. A verdict is expected April 25.

Buch-Jepsen said during a court hearing in October that investigators uncovered a hard drive from a computer Madsen owned containing video of the torture and killing of women.

"It's not just that we have the same grounds for arrest as before, but I think they are stronger than last time," Buch-Jepsen said, adding that Madsen should be detained during the hearing.

Madsen's body also had DNA traces from Wall, including scrapes on his face and neck, according to Buch-Jepsen.

Wall's naked, headless body was found Aug. 21 on a Copenhagen beach, 10 days after she was last seen entering Madsen's sub as part of a story she was writing.

Investigators found bags containing her body parts in various locations around Koge Bay, located south of the Danish capital.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun and the Associated Press contributed to this report.