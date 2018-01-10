Plane on domestic flight makes emergency landing in Poland

A spokesman for Warsaw's international airport says a Polish plane on a domestic flight has made a safe emergency landing with a malfunctioning front wheel and no one was hurt.

Warsaw Chopin Airport spokesman Adrian Kubicki said on TVN24 on Wednesday night that the propeller plane's front wheel closed during the landing, causing the aircraft's nose to hit the runway.

Kubicki says everyone on board got off unaided and was in good condition.

The plane was flying from the southern city of Krakow.