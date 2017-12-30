Liberia president-elect says he will build on nation's gains

next

Liberia's new president-elect says he will build on the institutional gains of the country's outgoing leader, who was Africa's first female president.

George Weah on Saturday gave his first public address from party headquarters since he was declared president-elect of the West African nation. The former international soccer star says there's no place for corruption in Liberia.

He is calling on investors to consider the struggling nation, saying it's open for business, and calling on Liberians abroad to return home.

The 51-year-old senator beat Vice President Joseph Boakai with 61.5 percent of the votes in Tuesday's runoff.

Weah will take office from Nobel Prize Laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf later in January. It will be Liberia's first democratic transfer of power in decades.