4.6 magnitude quake strikes central Greece; no damage

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece –  A strong earthquake has struck central Greece and was felt in the capital Athens, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the southeast.

According to a preliminary estimation by the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the 4.6 magnitude tremor occurred at 6:02 a.m. at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on the coast of the Corinth Gulf, in a sparsely populated area. No damage has been reported so far.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are common in Greece.