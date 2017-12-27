Wounded 'American' ISIS fighter's new video takes swipe at Trump and US

He calls himself “Abu Salia from America,” and on Wednesday morning the ISIS fighter -- wounded and walking with crutches --released a video on YouTube, via the besieged terror group’s propaganda channel, issuing a direct threat to President Trump and the American people.

“To Trump, the ‘fake media’ has already pressured you to tone down, but your hatred and fangs for Islam is already revealed,” Abu Salih cautions in English with what seems to be an American accent. “But you don’t liberate cities, you obliterate them with your airstrikes because you are too frightened to fight us on the ground.”

The release of the video comes on the heels of the U.S-led coalition’s announcement that ISIS -- the Islamic State -- has been decimated from Iraq and Syria, reduced to less than a thousand fighters scattered in the border areas.

“But you don’t liberate cities, you obliterate them with your airstrikes because you are too frightened to fight us on the ground.” - Abu Salih propaganda video

TRUMP, MATTIS TURN MILITARY LOOSE ON ISIS, LEAVING TERROR CALIPHATE IN TATTERS

ISIS CURSED, MOCKED IN MOSUL, WHERE OLD CITY REMAINS A HAUNTED WASTELAND

Abu Salih goes on to challenge and bait in the video, calling on “brothers with limbs or no limbs” to “get a knife” or “take advantage of the fact you can easily get a rifle or pistol” in the U.S., and “answer the call, rise and strike."

“Your war against Islam has only made your homeland more vulnerable,” he continues in his message to Trump.

The slickly produced propaganda video, entitled "Inside the Khilafah #6: A Message to the Crusading Trump,” is part of a series the militant group started in the summer. It produced four videos before stopping for several months, and resumed around two weeks ago, just after Iraq’s president officially declared that ISIS had been defeated in the country.

The video ends with ISIS jingle, featuring lyrics about "soldiers of Allah."

The video remained on You Tube for around a half-hour on Wednesday -- it got a few hundred views in that time -- before being removed for “inappropriate content.”