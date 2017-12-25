Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove Wannacry ransomware attack claim

Associated Press
close
From WannaCry to Sony and the Bangladesh Bank attack, a round-up of previous cyberattacks launched by North Korean hackers Video

North Korea cyberattacks: From WannaCry and beyond

From WannaCry to Sony and the Bangladesh Bank attack, a round-up of previous cyberattacks launched by North Korean hackers

A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the U.S. claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.

The North's U.N. ambassador in charge of U.S.-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

Pak Song Il told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from New York late Monday: "If they are so sure, show us the evidence."

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May.