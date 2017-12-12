Oscar Pistorius injured in prison fight over telephone: report

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic champion and convicted murderer, was injured in a prison fight last week over the use of a public phone.

Pistorius, who is serving a 13-year jail term for the murder of his girlfriend, suffered minor injuries after last Wednesday, the department of Correctional Services told the BBC.

He reportedly knew the other inmate and “sustained a bruise.” The official investigation into the incident will determine who started the fight.

“As standard operating procedure regarding cases of alleged assaults, DCS has launched an internal investigation into the matter to establish the facts and to ensure that appropriate action is taken as incidents of assault are not allowed,” the department told News.co.au.

Local media claims that the brawl broke out due the Pistorius’ lengthy telephone conversation.

Pistorius is currently imprisoned in Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in the South African capital Pretoria, a special-needs prison tailored to prisoners with disabilities, who are serving a maximum of six years.

The former Paralympian was designated as a low-risk criminal and allowed to stay despite the prosecution’s successful appeal last month that increased his sentence by six year after arguing it was too lenient.

But Pistorius might lose his privileges and even return to the maximum security facility Kgosi Mampuru II if the investigation will find that he caused the fight in prison,” The Daily Mail reported.

“If Oscar Pistorius is found to be at fault, he could lose his privileges and be re-classified if he is no longer considered ‘low risk’,” the department told the paper.