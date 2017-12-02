Kim visits factory that produced tires for missile truck

next

prev

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has thanked workers at a factory that built the tires for a huge vehicle used to transport a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was test-launched this week.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency says Kim in September tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to produce the large-size tires for the 9-axle missile trucks during preparations for the "great event in November."

South Korea's military says the Hwasong-15 ICMB, launched Wednesday, is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles), which would put Washington within reach.

The KCNA says Kim complimented workers and called for further efforts to raise production to satisfy the "the daily-increasing needs in developing the country's economy and beefing up national defense capabilities."