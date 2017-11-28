Hawaii to sound warning sirens amid nuclear threats from North Korea

Hawaii will resume sirens this week to warn of a nuclear attack as tensions with North Korea continue to rise.

The air-raid sirens will begin Dec. 1, and will continue each month as part of a “newly-activated Attack Warning Tone, intended to warn Hawaii residents of an impending nuclear missile attack,” the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a press release Monday.

TIMELINE OF 2017 NORTH KOREA MISSILE AND NUCLEAR TESTS

The warning tone will sound for 50 seconds across the Hawaiian Islands, followed by a pause before an additional 50 seconds of the attack warning tone, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. It will continue on the first business day of each month.

Residents, should they hear the blaring alarm, are urged to “get inside, stay inside and stay tuned.”

North Korea on Tuesday launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew roughly 620 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan. It’s the third ICBM the rogue regime has launched.

A single 150-kiloton nuclear weapon detonated over Pearl Harbor on Oahu has the potential to kill 18,000 people immediately and leave an additional 50,000 to 120,000 injured through several miles, officials told Reuters.

The latest missile from the North “did not pose a threat to North America, our territories or our allies,” Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning III told Fox News on Tuesday.

The last time state residents heard the warning siren test was during the Cold War, the Star-Advertiser reported, citing an emergency management official.