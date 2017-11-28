Timeline of 2017 North Korea missile and nuclear tests

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japanese waters, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday

The missile was fired around 3 a.m. in North Korea on Wednesday, local time.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump was briefed on the situation while the missile was still in the air.

The country last fired an intermediate-range middle on Sept. 15, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and later landed in the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. territory of Guam was in range of the missile, which flew 2,300 miles out.

Below is a list of all of North Korea’s successful missile and nuclear tests in 2017. The dates are in local time.

November 29 - North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in the middle of the night local time, the Pentagon confirmed to Fox News. The missile “flew eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang” toward the Sea of Japan, South Korean military officials said.

September 15 - North Korea launched a missile from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport. The missile flew over northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Pacific Command said at the time.

September 3 - North Korea said it tested a hydrogen bomb, which reportedly triggered an artificial earthquake. The test was the country’s sixth overall and the first since September 2016.

The mountain used as the nuclear test site is at risk of collapsing, according to scientists.

August 29 - For the first time in eight years, North Korea fired a missile over Japan, the Pentagon said.

August 26 - North Korea fired three short-range missiles. Early reports suggested that the launch was a failure, but U.S. military officials later revised that evaluation.

July 28 - North Korea fired a Hawsong missile, which traveled 620 miles before landing in waters near Japan.

July 4 - North Korea successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, according to U.S. officials. It flew longer than any other missile conducted by North Korea, U.S. Pacific Command said.

June 23 - North Korea conducted a rocket engine test that U.S. officials said could be used on future intercontinental ballistic missiles.

June 8 - From its east coast, North Korea launched multiple projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise weapons.

May 29 - The rogue regime test-fired a short-range Scud ballistic missile, U.S. officials said. The missile landed in the Sea of Japan, according to U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii.

May 21 - North Korea launched a mid-range ballistic missile, U.S. and South Korean officials said at the time. The launch came from an area near Pukchang, which is located in the South Phyongan Province. It flew east for roughly 310 miles before landing in the sea.

May 13 - North Korea launched a missile that landed in the Sea of Japan. U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked the ballistic missile. It was believed to have been a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile.

March 28 - North Korea successfully test launched a rocket engine.

March 6 - The rogue nation fired four banned ballistic missiles that were believed to have been in response to military drills in Washington and South Korea. The missiles flew 620 miles and landed in the ocean off North Korea’s east coast.

February 12 - North Korea launched a missile into its eastern sea. This was the first known missile launch after Trump became president.