Egypt says troops killed 14 militants after Sinai massacre

Egyptian authorities say security forces have killed at least 14 Islamic militants in Sinai and an adjacent Suez Canal province following the massacre at a village mosque in the northern part of the peninsula last week that killed 305 people.

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that 11 of the suspected militants were killed in a shootout on a farm in Ismailia province. It says six suspects were arrested there.

Military spokesman Col. Tamer el-Rifai says three suspected militants were killed in central Sinai. He did not elaborate.

Friday's attack on a mosque in northern Sinai was the deadliest assault by Islamic extremists in Egypt's modern history. The dead included 27 children and another 128 people were wounded.

The Islamic State group hasn't yet claimed responsibility for the mosque attack.