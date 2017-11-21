European court opens hearing on recognizing same-sex unions

The European Court of Justice has opened a hearing on the recognition of same-sex marriages in European Union countries where they aren't legal.

Tuesday's hearing in Luxembourg came after Romania's constitutional court asked the European court to make a ruling on the issue amid a court case in Romania brought by a Romanian-American couple who want their 2010 union to be recognized. Same-sex marriage isn't legally recognized in Romania, an EU member.

Iustina Ionescu, a Romanian lawyer, told the court the couple's marriage should be recognized based on the EU principle of free movement.

Representatives from Romania, Hungary, Poland and Estonia told the court Tuesday they don't want the term "spouse" to include same-sex unions.

A total of 22 out of EU's 28 members recognize same-sex unions or civil partnerships.