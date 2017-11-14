Rescuers dig through debris after Iran-Iraq border quake

next

Rescuers are digging through the debris of buildings felled by an earthquake that killed more than 430 people in the border region of Iran and Iraq.

The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.

The worst damage appeared to be in the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide the two countries.

Residents fled without time to grab their possessions as apartment complexes collapsed into rubble. Outside walls of some buildings were sheared off, power and water lines were severed, and telephone service was disrupted.

Residents on Monday dug frantically through wrecked buildings for survivors.