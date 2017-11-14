Official: Taliban kill 22 police in security post attacks

An Afghan police official says Taliban fighters stormed some 15 security posts in southern Kandahar province overnight, killing a total 22 policemen.

Matiullah Helal, acting provincial police spokesman, says at least 15 other police were wounded when the insurgents stormed various security posts Monday night.

Helal said the attacks took place in the Maywand and Zhari districts and some gun battles lasted for hours. He said 45 Taliban were killed and 35 others wounded.

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the region, put the number of police killed at 37 and 30 wounded.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban, who have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces.