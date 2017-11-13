North Korean soldier is shot while defecting, South says

A North Korean soldier was hospitalized early Monday after being shot by fellow North Korean troops as he defected to the South, according to South Korea’s military.

The soldier had been crossing the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The extent of the soldier’s injury was not immediately known.

It's considered rare for a North Korean soldier to defect via Panmunjom and be shot by fellow North Korean soldiers.

About 30,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, but most of them travel through China.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.