Train crash in southeast Congo kills at least 34

A Congo government official says a train crash has killed at least 34 people and injured 26 others in Lualaba province in the country's southeast.

Lualaba governor Richard Muyej Mangez said the toll from Sunday's crash is likely to rise because some trains cars are in flames and some were carrying fuel.

Radio Okapi reported that the National Railway Company of Congo train was carrying cargo from Lubumbashi to Luena, and 11 of its 13 cars caught fire.

Local officials and train authorities have traveled to the crash site in Buyofwe.

Radio Okapi quoted the Lubudi district's chief medical officer saying some 30 people were taken to a hospital. He said others remain at the scene awaiting transport.