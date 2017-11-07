World Science Forum holds first Mideast conference in Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Hungarian President János Áder have opened the World Science Forum, a gathering of scientists and policy makers, and called for science as a path to peace.

Some 3,000 scientists, politicians and academics attended Tuesday's session on the Jordanian shore of the Dead Sea. The conference has taken place every two years since its launch in Hungary in 2003.

This year it is being held in the Middle East for the first time.

Speakers called for regional and global scientific cooperation, especially on water, energy and food security. Scarcity of key resources is a problem in the conflict-scarred region.

Participants say science can help reduce conflict by alleviating scarcity.

The opening session included awards presented by Abdullah and the presentation of Jordan's first humanoid robot.