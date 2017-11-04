Venezuela opposition leader seeks refuge in Chilean embassy

One of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders has sought refuge in the Chilean ambassador's residence after being targeted for arrest by the Supreme Court.

Chile's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had welcomed congressman Freddy Guevara as a guest, in line with Chile's humanitarian tradition. He entered the ambassador's residence in Caracas late Saturday.

On Friday, the government-stacked high court barred Guevara from leaving the country and requested the pro-government Constitutional Assembly strip his immunity from prosecution. The court said Guevara is suspected of instigating unrest and other crimes during months of anti-government protests that he led earlier this year.

Police vehicles had surrounded Guevara's residence and his whereabouts were unknown until now.