Berlin police stop street races, seize Lamborghini and Jag

Berlin police say they have impounded a Lamborghini, an Audi, a Jaguar and a Mercedes after officers broke up two street races through the German capital.

City police said Saturday the Lamborghini and Audi were driven at high speeds on Berlin's upscale Kurfuerstendamm boulevard on Friday evening. They say the cars' drivers swerved in and out of traffic and used the bus lane before they were pulled over.

Police say a second race between the Jaguar and the Mercedes was broken up early Saturday.

All four cars were seized while prosecutors consider charges.

The male drivers — ages 38 and 32 in the first case and 28 and 30 in the second — face at least traffic citations.