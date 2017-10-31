Samsung Electronics names 3 long-time execs as new leaders

Samsung Electronics says three executives who have served for the South Korean company for more than two decades will replace three outgoing chief executives.

The company said Tuesday that Kim Kinam will lead Samsung's semiconductor and display businesses while Kim Hyunsuk will be the head of its consumer electronics division and Koh Dongjin, the head of the mobile business.

They replace three outgoing chief executives at Samsung to oversee operations of its enormous businesses in the absence of the founding family members. Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman and Samsung founder's grandson is fighting conviction at an appeals court.

While Samsung said new leadership was announced for the next phase of growth, they are well-known in the industry. They have been leading Samsung's key teams for the past few years.