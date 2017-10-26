Reports: Several dead in Finland train crash

Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."