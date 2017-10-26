Cuba presents detailed defense against sonic attack charges

Cuba has presented its most detailed defense to date against U.S. accusations that American diplomats in Havana were subjected to mysterious sonic attacks that left them with a variety of ailments including headaches, hearing problems and concussions.

In a half-hour, prime-time special titled "Alleged Sonic Attacks," Cuban officials attempted on Thursday to undermine the Trump administration's assertion that 24 U.S. officials or their relatives had been subjected to deliberate attacks by a still-undetermined culprit. Many officials reported being subjected to loud, grating noises before falling ill. The U.S. has not accused Cuba of carrying out the attacks, but says that Cuba had not met its obligation to protect diplomats on its territory.

The television special pointed out what it alleged was a lack of evidence for the U.S. accusations.