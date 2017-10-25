Tillerson in India to highlight U.S strategy in South Asia

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting India to highlight the Trump administration's new strategy for South Asia.

In Wednesday meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials, Tillerson was underscoring the administration's belief that India is a critical anchor in a regional strategy for the Indian and Pacific Oceans to blunt an increasingly assertive China.

The U.S. sees China as operating outside global rules-based norms as it grows in economic and military might.

Tillerson arrived in India from Pakistan, after having visiting Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

___

Lee reported from Doha, Qatar.