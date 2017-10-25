Man in Turkey kills himself live on Facebook after learning of daughter's engagement

A distraught father in Turkey, upset that his daughter got engaged without his permission, committed suicide on Facebook Live — as shocked viewers posted reaction emojis and pleaded for him to stop.

The violent scene unfolded as Ayhan Uzun, 54, of Kayseri in central Turkey, was speaking directly into the camera before he suddenly pulled a handgun with his left hand and fired a single shot into his temple. Immediately after the gun goes off, Uzun falls out of the frame and collapses to the floor.

“Goodbye, I am leaving, take good care of yourselves,” Uzun said just before killing himself, according to a translation of the gruesome clip provided by Mirror Online. [WARNING: Graphic content]

Earlier in the video, Uzun, who was home alone at the time, said he was choosing to end his life because his daughter didn’t seek his permission prior to getting engaged.

“I am livestreaming tonight, and it is my will, I do not want the ones who put me in this position to attend my funeral,” Uzun said.

Read more at the New York Post.