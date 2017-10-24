Moscow journalist in intensive care after stabbing attack

next

prev

Ekho Moskvy radio station says its deputy editor-in-chief who was stabbed in the throat by an attacker has been operated on and transferred to an intensive care unit.

Tatyana Felgenhauer, a top host at what is arguably Russia's only independent news radio station, was put into a medically induced coma on Monday after the attack at the station's studios in central Moscow.

The Investigative Committee has identified the assailant as a 48-year-old man who holds Russian and Israeli citizenship.

The attacker, after being apprehended, told investigators he had been in "telepathic contact with Felgenhauer" for five years. The man is expected to appear in court later Tuesday.