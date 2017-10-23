Montreal man receives ticket after singing while driving

Forget speeding: A driver in Montreal received a ticket for passionately singing along to a 1990s pop song.

Taoufik Moalla was pulled over on Sept. 27 and received a $149 ticket for “screaming in public,” CTV News reported.

Moalla told the news outlet that he was singing C+C Music Factory’s song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" while he was driving to buy a water bottle. But when he noticed police cars following him, he pulled over.

That’s when four policemen came up to his car and asked if he was screaming. Moalla said he was not, but did tell the officers he had been singing.

Shortly after checking his license and registration, an officer came back with a ticket for screaming, according to CTV News. Montreal bylaw states “to cause disorder by screaming” violates “peace and tranquility” – an offense that is punishable by a fine up to $2,000, according to CTV News.

“I don’t know if my voice was very bad and that’s why I got the ticket, but I was very shocked,” Moalla told CTV News. “I understand if they are doing their job, they are allowed to check if everything’s okay, if I kidnapped someone or if there’s danger inside but I would never expect they would give me a ticket for that.”

Moalla plans to contest the ticket, CTV News reported.