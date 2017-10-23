13 killed after suicide bombing attack in northeast Nigeria

Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say 13 people have been killed by a suicide bombing in Maiduguri.

Police spokesman Victor Isuku told The Associated Press Monday that a man strapped with explosives attacked Sunday evening.

In a second simultaneous attack, two female suicide bombers died and more than a dozen others were wounded.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on the extremist group Boko Haram. Militants from the group have long carried out suicide bombings not only in northeastern Nigeria, but also in neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.