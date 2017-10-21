US: DNA test confirms top Filipino terror suspect is dead

The U.S. government says DNA tests have confirmed the killing of one of the FBI's most-wanted terror suspects who the Philippine military reported was killed by Filipino troops in a final battle to quell an Islamic State group-linked siege in southern Marawi city.

U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Molly Koscina told The Associated Press on Saturday that DNA tests done in Virginia at the request of the Philippine military confirmed the death of Isnilon Hapilon. Washington has backed efforts by the Philippines, a treaty ally, to combat terrorism for years.

The Philippine military says Hapilon led a disastrous siege by pro-IS militants on southern Marawi on May 23 in a nearly five-month uprising that has left at least 1,127 people dead, including 915 militants and 165 soldiers and policemen.