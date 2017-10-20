Woman killed, at least 7 injured in knife attack at Polish mall

A knife-wielding man killed a one woman and stabbed seven others at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland on Friday, police said.

A spokesman for the police in the town of Stalowa Wola said a 27-year-old resident of the town was detained soon after the early afternoon attack.

Police officer Anna Klee was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying the weapon was a knife and a 50-year-old woman died in the hospital.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Klee told PAP.

