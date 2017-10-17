Raqqa liberated from ISIS, commander with US-backed Syrian forces says

The Syrian city of Raqqa was liberated from ISIS fighters Tuesday, a commander with U.S.-backed Syrian forces said.

The loss deprived the terror group of the capital of its so-called caliphate, which has dwindled from a land mass spanning two countries to a sliver of space in Syria.

The last group of Islamic State militants had been holed up Tuesday in a stadium in the Syrian city of Raqqa, their last stand in the fight over what was the terror group’s de facto capital as U.S. backed, Kurdish-led forces close in around them.

Brig. Gen. Talal Sillo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that there are no longer clashes going on in the city, and that a formal declaration will follow befitting "the fall of the capital of terrorism."

Coalition forces captured the city hospital earlier in the day, which doubled as an ISIS command center.

Musafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, told the AP around 22 ISIS militants were killed in the advance on the hospital.

The remaining soldiers of terror were cornered in an area around the city's municipal stadium, which they had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated anyone who opposed their brutal rule.

Bali originally denied a report by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that Raqqa city was now completely empty of ISIS militants, telling the AP there were fighters still holed up inside.

"The stadium is a huge structure with underground rooms and tunnels. There are also buildings around it," still under the control of the terror group. It wasn't immediately clear if the ISIS militants are still holed up inside the stadium.

The Kurdish-run Hawar news agency said with the capture of the hospital, the last black ISIS flag raised in the city had been taken down. A video released by the news agency illustrated the clashes around the hospital building, which appeared riddled with bullets and partly blackened from a fire.

A senior Kurdish commander said clashes were ongoing around the stadium Tuesday with "a small group" of militants.

"We hope it won't take long. Our aim is to clear the stadium also today," the commander said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

He said there is no sign of civilians in the stadium or around it but hat his troops are cautious because they expect ISIS has laid mines in the fortified stadium building. The stadium served as an arms depot, a security headquarters and one of militants' largest jails in their self-styled caliphate.

Another field commander told Reuters soldiers had found burned weapons and documents in the stadium.

The U.S.-led coalition said it had not carried out any airstrikes in or around Raqqa for 24 hours, starting from noon Sunday.

The battle for Raqqa began in June and has dragged for weeks as the SDF fighters faced stiff resistance from the militants.

Losing Raqqa has been a huge blow for ISIS, which has steadily lost territory in Iraq and Syria, including Iraq's second largest city of Mosul few months ago.

The group declared the city on the banks of the Euphrates River, which it seized from other Syrian rebels in early 2014, to be the capital of its self-styled "caliphate," transforming the one vibrant metropolis into the epicenter of its brutal rule where opponents were beheaded and terror plots were planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.