Foreign experts to help Malta probe car bombing of reporter

Malta's home minister says his EU country has appealed to the FBI and to European forensic experts to help investigate the car bomb slaying of the country's leading investigative journalist.

In her crusade against corruption, Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, took on top politicians and other powerful Maltese, including by exposing links through the Panama Papers leak.

Ordinary Maltese called for a strike to demand that whoever was behind Monday's bombing be found and brought to justice. Graffiti quoting the last words she wrote: "There are crooks everywhere you look" popped up on the island Tuesday.

Some EU lawmakers are pressing for closer scrutiny of the tiny European Union nation in the Mediterranean Sea, which is considered a banking haven.