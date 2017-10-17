Arrested Myanmar photographers allowed to leave Bangladesh

A lawyer says two Myanmar photojournalists who were arrested in Bangladesh last month while covering the massive influx of Rohingya Muslims from their country have been allowed to leave Bangladesh.

Their lawyer, Jyotirmoy Barua, said they were released on bail and were allowed to leave the country.

Award-winning photographer Minzayar Oo and his assistant, Hkun Lat, were detained Sept. 7 and charged with visa violations and espionage in Cox's Bazar court.

Authorities said they violated immigration rules by entering Bangladesh on tourist visas while working as journalists. They were released on bail on Sept. 23 but had not been allowed to leave the country.

Minzayar and Hkun Lat were both on assignment for the German magazine GEO to cover the Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh.