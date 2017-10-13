Expand / Collapse search
American Caitlan Coleman, family leave Pakistan after five years held by militants

The rescue operation was based on a tip by the U.S. government.

American woman and her family freed in Pakistan

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three children -- who were freed from a Taliban-affiliated group after five years of captivity -- left Pakistan for an unknown destination on Friday, one day after reports emerged the woman's husband feared being jailed by U.S. authorities.

Canadian Joshua Boyle reportedly balked at boarding a U.S. plane out of Pakistan on Thursday, worrying his background could land him in hot water with American officials, specifically believing he could be imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay.

This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family. The American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released in October 2017 after years of being held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban. The two were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and have been held by the Haqqani network. The couple had three children while in captivity.

Boyle was previously married to the sister of Omar Khadr, a Canadian man who spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay after being captured in 2002 in a firefight at an Al Qaeda compound in Afghanistan.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 in 2002 when he tossed a grenade in a firefight that killed U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer, a special forces medic.

Other officials had discounted any link between that background and Boyle's capture by the Haqqani network in 2012, with one describing it to The Associated Press in 2014 as a "horrible coincidence."

Foto tomada el 4 de junio del 2014 en Stewartstown, Pensilvania en que familiares sujetan un retrato del canadiense Joshua Boyle y su esposa la estadounidense Caitlan Coleman, quienes han sido puestos en libertad en Pakistán el 11 de octubre del 2017 tras ser secuestrados cinco años atrás.

Caitlan Coleman, of Stewartstown, Pa., was rescued along with Boyle and their children on Thursday after their captors moved them across the border to Pakistan from Afghanistan. U.S. officials supplied the intelligence used to facilitate the release, Pakistan said.

The couple was kidnapped in October 2012 while on a backpacking trip that took them to Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and then to Afghanistan. All three children were born in captivity.

FILE - In this June 4, 2014, file photo, from left, Patrick Boyle, Linda Boyle, Lyn Coleman and Jim Coleman hold photo of their kidnapped children, Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped by the Taliban in late 2012, Wednesday, June 4, 2014, in Stewartstown, Pa. Pakistan's military says soldiers have recovered five Western hostages held by the Taliban for years. Pakistan's army did not name those held, only saying it worked with U.S. intelligence officials to track down the hostages and free them after discovering they had been brought into Pakistan.

"Today they are free. This is a positive moment for our country's relationship with Pakistan," President Trump said in a statement Thursday. "The Pakistani government's cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America's wishes for it to do more to provide security in the region."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.