Theresa May says the ball is in EU's court on Brexit talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging the European Union to show "leadership and flexibility" in unblocking Brexit talks, saying the ball is in the bloc's court.

May is due to update British lawmakers on progress since her speech in Florence, Italy last month.

In the speech May said Britain would be willing to abide by EU rules and pay into its coffers for two years after Brexit in 2019. EU leaders called her suggestions positive but asked for more details.

The U.K wants to move talks on to discussing future trade relations, but so far the EU says there hasn't been enough progress.

May's office says she will say Monday that "the ball is in their court. But I am optimistic we will receive a positive response."