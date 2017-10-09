Philippines says sorry to China over wrong Taiwan logo

The Philippine defense department has apologized to China for the "grievous but purely unintentional mistake" of using Taiwan's defense ministry logo during a ceremony where the Chinese ambassador turned over assault rifles to the Filipino defense chief and top military commanders.

The Department of Defense of Manila said Monday that its chief, Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, issued an official apology to China through Beijing's ambassador over the "technical lapse" in last week's ceremony at military headquarters.

The department stressed that it and the military adhere to the "One China policy," wherein the Philippine government recognizes only the People's Republic of China as the sole sovereign state.

The department said, "It is our sincere hope that this very unfortunate incident will not affect the cooperative and friendly relations between our two countries."