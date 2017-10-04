US forces ambushed in Niger, officials say

A squad of U.S. Special Operations troops have been ambushed in the west African country of Niger, U.S. officials told Fox News Wednesday.

U.S. Africa Command confirmed that a joint patrol of U.S. and Nigerien soliders came under fire in the southwestern part of the country, near the border with Mali. The statement did not mention any casualties, but officials are concerned there may be fatalities.

The officials told Fox News that between eight and 10 troops were part of the patrol.

The U.S. military set up a drone base in Niger in 2013 and has an advisory role in the country as part of anti-terror efforts in West Africa. The landlocked country, a former French colony, is one of the poorest nations in the world.

Niger shares a border with Nigeria, where Boko Haram controls part of the country. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Mahgreb is also active in the region.