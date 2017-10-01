The Latest: Activists await ballots in banned Catalonia vote

next

The Latest on Catalonia's plans to hold a referendum Sunday on breaking away from Spain (all times local):

6.25 a.m.

Some of the Catalans who are defying court orders to vote in a disputed referendum on their region's secession from Spain say they want to send a strong message of displeasure with central authorities.

Activist Augsti Gil says there were no ballots or ballot boxes in Barcelona's Joan Fuster high school where more than a hundred people have joined another hundred who spent the night occupying the designated polling station.

Gil says they expect materials to arrive Sunday morning ahead of the 9 a.m. opening of polls.

Joaquim Bosch, a 73 year-old retiree at Princep de Viana high school, where a crowd of 20 people was growing says he is uneasy about a possible police response to the crowds.

Bosch says: "I have come to vote to defend the rights of my country, which is Catalonia."