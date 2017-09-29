Landslide hits El Salvador home, kills 4 sleeping inside

Authorities in El Salvador say a landslide touched off by days of torrential rains has killed four members of a family as they slept in a home.

Red Cross spokesman Carlos Mendoza reports that the slide took place Thursday night in the area of Playa El Majahual, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of the capital.

The victims were a couple and their 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. The homes of four other families were also damaged.

About 100 people evacuated the area as a precautionary measure.