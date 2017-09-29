Anti-government pastor in Zimbabwe cleared of some charges

A Zimbabwean magistrate has dismissed charges against an anti-government pastor who was arrested after delivering an address to protesting university students.

Magistrate Tilda Mazhande said Friday that prosecutors had failed to prove their case against pastor Evan Mawarire, who was facing public violence and disorderly conduct charges following a university address in June.

Separately this week, a judge cleared Mawarire of subversion charges for other anti-government activities. However, he is on trial for other subversion charges.