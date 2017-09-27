Volunteers attacked delivering quake aid in southern Mexico

Mexico's Roman Catholic Archdiocese says young people delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in the southern state of Oaxaca have been attacked and robbed.

The archdiocese's information service says unidentified gunmen waylaid a pickup truck driven by the group Tuesday. Carlos Arvizu, administrator of the Papa Francisco Pro Felicitas foundation, said Wednesday that one person was shot, another was beaten and a woman was raped.

A photograph shows a pickup with numerous bullet impacts. The attackers stole the group's cellphones and about $2,000 (40,000 pesos).

Oaxaca was rocked by a magnitude 8.1 quake on Sept. 7 and a 6.1 temblor on Sept. 23. Since the first earthquake, youths delivering aid from churches have been a common sight in Juchitan and other hard-hit communities.