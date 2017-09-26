Kenya police tear gas protests over electoral commission

Kenya police have fired tear gas at opposition supporters demonstrating outside the electoral commission's offices in Nairobi.

Opposition supporter Cyrus Okemwa said Tuesday police lobbed tear gas after shoving opposition supporters demanding the resignations of top officials of the electoral commission following the annulment of presidential elections. Ruling party supporters also demonstrated calling for no change to the electoral body.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose re-election in August was cancelled by the Supreme Court, has said the electoral commission should not be changed. Opposition leader Raila Odinga says the electoral commissioners are complicit in electoral fraud which denied him a win.

The Supreme Court last week invalidated Kenyatta's win saying the electoral commission failed to verify results and there was evidence of irregularities and illegalities in the vote counting.