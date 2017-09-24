Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DELETES NUMBER OF PEOPLE - North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square to attend a mass rally against America on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, a day after the country's leader issued a rare statement attacking Donald Trump. The sign on the left reads "decisive revenge" and the sign on the right reads "death to the American imperialists." (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to rally against the United States, Sept. 23, 2017.  (Associated Press)

World

North Korea stages massive anti-US rally

Fox News

Tens of thousands of North Koreans packed into Kim II Sung Square in Pyongyang on Saturday as the government staged a massive rally against President Donald Trump and the United States.

The huge crowd listened to speeches from senior officials, and a parade of marchers carried signs with slogans such as “Decisive revenge" and “Death to the American imperialists."

The rally capped two days of response to a combative speech by Trump on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

In response to recent weapons tests by North Korea and a steady stream of provocative statements from the government of Kim Jong Un, the U.S. president mocked Kim as a "Rocket Man" who was on a "suicide mission," and said the U.S. would “have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea" if forced to defend itself or its allies.

DELETES NUMBER OF PEOPLE - North Koreans gather at Kim Il Sung Square to attend a mass rally against America on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, a day after the country's leader issued a rare statement attacking Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Saturday's rally in Pyongyang, North Korea, capped two days of response to a combative speech at the U.N. by U.S. President Donald Trump.  (Associated Press)

Kim responded last week by comparing Trump to a “barking dog,” Fox News reported.

Rallies like Saturday’s in Pyongyang are regular occurrences in North Korea, as part of the government’s effort to win approval from citizens, Agence France-Presse reported.

Members of the crowd voiced support for their government and criticized Trump and the United States, the news agency reported.

Bryan Llenas reports from the United Nations Video

North Korean foreign minister calls Trump 'deranged'

"Trump is a warmonger and a backstreet gangster," said Ri Il Ung, 24, a student at Pyongyang Mechanical University. "It's quite ridiculous that such a person could become a politician."

Ordinary North Koreans normally share only government-approved statements when speaking to foreign reporters, according to AFP.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.