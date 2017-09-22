US says it's troubled by Rohingya crisis, Myanmar response

next

The top U.S. diplomat for Southeast Asia says America remains deeply troubled by the ongoing crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine state and allegations of human rights abuses there.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia Patrick Murphy said Friday that the response from Myanmar's security forces to attacks by Muslim Rohingya militants in late August was "disproportionate." He called on security forces to end the violence, protect civilians and work with the civilian government to implement the recommendations of a committee headed by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

He said the U.S. has warned Myanmar about potential repercussions if it doesn't address the crisis, including threats to the stability of its borders, the risk of attracting international terrorists, scaring off investment, and ultimately stunting its transition to democracy.