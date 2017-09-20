London bombing update: Police make 3 more arrests

Police in Britain have arrested three more suspects in connection with Friday's London subway bombing, bringing the total number of detainees to five.

Counterterror police Tuesday night arrested a 25-year-old man in South Wales and early Wednesday detained two more men, aged between 30 and 48.

The new round of arrests follow the capture of two men over the weekend in connection with the terror attack. Those men, ages 18 and 21, came to Britain as refugees from Syria and Iraq and were fostered by the same family.

The two remain in custody but have not been charged, authorities said.

The terror attack in London last week injured 30 people after a homemade explosive device was planted inside a bucket on a packed London Underground train. Bomb experts have argued that the bomb was detonated only partially.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, claimed further investigation into the terror attack will take place and is expected to take some days to complete, adding it “may cause further disruption.”

“However, it is important that we continue with these searches," Haydon said, "and I'd like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation. As police and our partners do all we can to confront the threat, public vigilance remains as vital as ever.”

At least 36 people have died in Britain this year in terrorist attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.