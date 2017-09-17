4 American tourists attacked with acid in Marseille's train station, prosecutor says

Four American women were attacked with acid in Marseille’s main train station in France on Sunday, the city's prosecutor's office said. A woman was arrested.

The women, said to be in their 20s, were in the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles train station when the acid attack happened, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Two of the women had the corrosive liquid sprayed in their face, leaving one with a possible eye injury.

The tourists were hospitalized after the attack. Two of the women were treated for shock.

No other information on where the U.S. tourists were from was released.

Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris. The city is just over three hours away from Paris by train.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.