Indonesia releases family detained for joining IS in Syria

An Indonesian family that spent nearly two years with the Islamic State group in Syria has denounced IS militants as interested only in power, money and sex in a video released by Indonesia's counterterrorism agency.

The family was detained at the agency's de-radicalization center near the capital, Jakarta, after returning to Indonesia in mid-August and was released on Wednesday.

In the video, family members described IS as rotten, a "crocodile hole" and hated by God.

In July, an Associated Press team in the Syrian city of Raqqa met with members of the family who were living in a camp for the displaced.

They said they had expected an Islamic utopia when they traveled two years ago from Jakarta to IS's self-proclaimed capital but instead found brutality and terror.