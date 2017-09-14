1 British volunteer dead, 3 injured in Romania car crash

A Romanian official says a car carrying a group of British volunteers has slammed into a tree, killing one person and injuring three others.

Marius Rus, a spokesman for the Bistrita emergency service, told The Associated Press the driver lost control of the vehicle early Thursday in the northern village of Saratel and veered off the road.

Rus said the driver was dead when emergency workers reached him. Officials freed the three passengers who were trapped, including a 17-year-old boy. He says one was seriously injured and sent by helicopter to a hospital while the other two were in stable condition.

Rus says all were Britons in the country to build a house for deprived Romanians. He said other British volunteers traveling in the car behind suffered panic attacks.