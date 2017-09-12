Hurricane Jose's path: What you should know

First there was Harvey. Next came Irma, followed later by Katia. Now – in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean – Hurricane Jose is waiting.

Jose has weakened to a Category 1 storm, but it is expected to linger over the Atlantic for the next several days, according to forecasters.

Jose is the fourth threatening hurricane to form over the Atlantic in the past few weeks.

Hurricane Harvey unleashed extensive damage in southern Texas and parts of Louisiana as it brought excessive rainfall and catastrophic flooding, killing at least 74 people. Katia killed at least two people in Mexico after it made landfall last week – right after a powerful earthquake killed 64 others.

Six deaths in Florida have been blamed on Irma so far, along with three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 38 people were killed in the Caribbean as the storm closed in on the U.S. mainland.

Jose appears to have spared, for the most part, the Caribbean islands hardest hit by Irma last week, but it still has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Here’s what you should know.

Where is Hurricane Jose now?

Hurricane Jose is about 435 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island, the capital island of Turks and Caicos, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. ET advisory.

MASSIVE IRMA RECOVERY EFFORTS TO BEGIN

Jose has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving east at 6 mph, according to the advisory. It is expected to turn southeast tonight, and then turn southwest by Wednesday.

What else should I know about the hurricane?

Shortly after Irma ravaged the Caribbean, strong Jose formed, threatening already wrecked houses, businesses and shelters with major loss of communication.

Jose passed north of the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. The Netherlands navy said the situation was “better than expected” after it passed north of the islands overnight.

The NHC said late Monday afternoon that the storm is "expected to continue weakening as it meanders far northeast of the Bahamas for the next couple of days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.